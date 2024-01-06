Mason Marchment will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators face off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. There are prop bets for Marchment available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Mason Marchment vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Marchment Season Stats Insights

Marchment's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:43 per game on the ice, is +11.

Marchment has scored a goal in a game 10 times this year over 37 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Marchment has a point in 19 games this year (out of 37), including multiple points eight times.

In 13 of 37 games this year, Marchment has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Marchment hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marchment going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Marchment Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 122 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 37 Games 5 29 Points 3 13 Goals 3 16 Assists 0

