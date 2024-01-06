The Lamar Cardinals (5-4) meet the Northwestern State Demons (4-7) in a clash of Southland teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Lamar vs. Northwestern State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Lamar Players to Watch

Akasha Davis: 14 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

14 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Sabria Dean: 14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Jacei Denley: 6.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK R'Mani Taylor: 5.8 PTS, 2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Malay McQueen: 4.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northwestern State Players to Watch

Jiselle Woodson: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Sharna Ayres: 10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Karmelah Dean: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Jenny Ntambwe: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Carla Celaya: 3.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

