Saturday's game between the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-5) and Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-4) at McDermott Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 59-58, with Incarnate Word taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 70-53 loss to Lamar in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Incarnate Word 59, Texas A&M-CC 58

Incarnate Word Schedule Analysis

On December 10, the Cardinals claimed their best win of the season, a 57-42 victory over the Tarleton State Texans, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 263) in our computer rankings.

The Cardinals have three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Incarnate Word 2023-24 Best Wins

57-42 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 263) on December 10

67-57 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 281) on November 19

57-44 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 327) on November 27

Incarnate Word Leaders

Nina De Leon Negron: 9.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 31.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (8-for-48)

9.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 31.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (8-for-48) Destiny Terrell: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG% Jorja Elliott: 8.6 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (19-for-65)

8.6 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (19-for-65) Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

10.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Chloe Storer: 5.2 PTS, 52.5 FG%

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game with a +69 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.2 points per game (271st in college basketball) and give up 54.4 per contest (26th in college basketball).

Offensively, the Cardinals have performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 69.5 points per game, compared to 50.8 per game in road games.

Incarnate Word cedes 48.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 60.0 away from home.

