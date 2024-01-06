The Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) are welcoming in the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) for a matchup of Southland foes at McDermott Center, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Islanders allow to opponents.
  • In games Incarnate Word shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 4-5 overall.
  • The Cardinals are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Islanders sit at 18th.
  • The Cardinals score 75.5 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 67.1 the Islanders allow.
  • Incarnate Word has a 3-5 record when putting up more than 67.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Incarnate Word is scoring 8.9 more points per game (82.3) than it is in road games (73.4).
  • At home, the Cardinals are giving up 13.1 fewer points per game (69.8) than in away games (82.9).
  • Incarnate Word is draining 10.3 three-pointers per game with a 43.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.3 more threes and 12.7% points better than it is averaging on the road (8.0 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ UIC W 67-66 Credit Union 1 Arena
12/30/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley L 77-74 UTRGV Fieldhouse
1/2/2024 Our Lady of the Lake W 83-74 McDermott Center
1/6/2024 Texas A&M-CC - McDermott Center
1/8/2024 @ Lamar - Montagne Center
1/13/2024 @ Northwestern State - Prather Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.