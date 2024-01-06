The Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) are welcoming in the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-6, 0-0 Southland) for a matchup of Southland foes at McDermott Center, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

The Cardinals are shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Islanders allow to opponents.

In games Incarnate Word shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 4-5 overall.

The Cardinals are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Islanders sit at 18th.

The Cardinals score 75.5 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 67.1 the Islanders allow.

Incarnate Word has a 3-5 record when putting up more than 67.1 points.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison

At home, Incarnate Word is scoring 8.9 more points per game (82.3) than it is in road games (73.4).

At home, the Cardinals are giving up 13.1 fewer points per game (69.8) than in away games (82.9).

Incarnate Word is draining 10.3 three-pointers per game with a 43.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.3 more threes and 12.7% points better than it is averaging on the road (8.0 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule