The No. 3 Houston Cougars (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) will look to continue a 13-game winning stretch when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-8, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fertitta Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Houston vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

In games Houston shoots higher than 40.8% from the field, it is 12-0 overall.

The Mountaineers are the 128th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cougars sit at 28th.

The 75.9 points per game the Cougars average are 6.4 more points than the Mountaineers allow (69.5).

Houston is 10-0 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Houston posted 77.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.7 more points than it averaged away from home (75.6).

The Cougars ceded 54.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (60.9).

Houston sunk 7.9 treys per game with a 34.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 5.3% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8, 39.3%).

