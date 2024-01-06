The Baylor Bears (13-0) will be trying to build on a 10-game home winning run when hosting the Houston Cougars (9-4) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Houston vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

The Cougars score an average of 75.8 points per game, 21.0 more points than the 54.8 the Bears allow.

When it scores more than 54.8 points, Houston is 9-1.

Baylor's record is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.8 points.

The Bears average 18.1 more points per game (83.6) than the Cougars allow (65.5).

Baylor is 12-0 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Houston has a 9-3 record when allowing fewer than 83.6 points.

The Bears shoot 47.3% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cougars concede defensively.

The Cougars make 39.9% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65)

15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65) N'Yah Boyd: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)

10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55) Bria Patterson: 10.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.0 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

10.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.0 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Kamryn Jones: 5.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

5.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Maliyah Johnson: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

Houston Schedule