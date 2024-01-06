If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Houston and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Preseason national championship odds: +2200

+2200 Pre-new year national championship odds: +1400

How Houston ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 14-0 1-0 3 3 10

Houston's best wins

Houston's best win of the season came against the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team (No. 5), according to the RPI. Houston secured the 69-55 neutral-site win on November 19. Emanuel Sharp put up a team-leading 15 points with six rebounds and zero assists in the game against Dayton.

Next best wins

76-66 over Utah (No. 21/RPI) on November 17

79-44 at home over Montana (No. 62/RPI) on November 24

70-66 over Texas A&M (No. 75/RPI) on December 16

66-60 on the road over Xavier (No. 79/RPI) on December 1

79-48 at home over Stetson (No. 111/RPI) on November 13

Houston's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-0 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Houston has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Cougars are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

The Cougars have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Houston has been given the 102nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Cougars have 17 games left on the schedule, with 17 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 17 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Houston's 17 remaining games this year, it has seven upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Houston's next game

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Houston Cougars

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Houston Cougars Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV Channel: ESPN2

