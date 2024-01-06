Saturday's contest features the Nicholls Colonels (6-7) and the Houston Christian Huskies (5-7) squaring off at Sharp Gymnasium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 61-60 win for Nicholls according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Huskies are coming off of a 73-49 loss to Texas A&M-CC in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls Score Prediction

Prediction: Nicholls 61, Houston Christian 60

Houston Christian Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Huskies took down the Wichita State Shockers on the road on December 4 by a score of 49-44.

The Huskies have four losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Houston Christian 2023-24 Best Wins

49-44 on the road over Wichita State (No. 220) on December 4

Houston Christian Leaders

N'Denasija Collins: 13.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

13.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Kennedy Wilson: 9.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

9.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Amy Cotton: 5.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 41.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

5.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 41.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Enya Maguire: 8.4 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (23-for-67)

8.4 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (23-for-67) Jo Oly: 3.5 PTS, 29.0 FG%

Houston Christian Performance Insights

The Huskies' -116 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 55.6 points per game (326th in college basketball) while allowing 65.3 per contest (211th in college basketball).

Offensively, the Huskies have fared better in home games this season, scoring 76.0 points per game, compared to 45.4 per game in away games.

When playing at home, Houston Christian is allowing 28.1 fewer points per game (46.5) than in road games (74.6).

