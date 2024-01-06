How to Watch Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) will hope to end a five-game road losing streak when taking on the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Sharp Gymnasium, airing at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- McNeese vs Texas A&M-Commerce (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- SE Louisiana vs New Orleans (5:00 PM ET | January 6)
Houston Christian Stats Insights
- The Huskies' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Colonels have allowed to their opponents.
- Houston Christian has put together a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 38th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels sit at 304th.
- The Huskies put up 6.1 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Colonels give up to opponents (75.7).
- Houston Christian has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 75.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Houston Christian scores 90.8 points per game. Away, it averages 57.6.
- At home, the Huskies give up 75.5 points per game. Away, they allow 87.6.
- At home, Houston Christian knocks down 5 treys per game, 1.3 more than it averages away (3.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (28.2%) than on the road (23%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Champion Christian
|W 107-72
|Sharp Gymnasium
|12/19/2023
|@ SMU
|L 89-53
|Moody Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 79-52
|Reed Arena
|1/6/2024
|Nicholls State
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
|1/8/2024
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|-
|American Bank Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.