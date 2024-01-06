The Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) will hope to end a five-game road losing streak when taking on the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Sharp Gymnasium, airing at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Houston Christian Stats Insights

The Huskies' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Colonels have allowed to their opponents.

Houston Christian has put together a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Huskies are the 38th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels sit at 304th.

The Huskies put up 6.1 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Colonels give up to opponents (75.7).

Houston Christian has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 75.7 points.

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison

At home, Houston Christian scores 90.8 points per game. Away, it averages 57.6.

At home, the Huskies give up 75.5 points per game. Away, they allow 87.6.

At home, Houston Christian knocks down 5 treys per game, 1.3 more than it averages away (3.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (28.2%) than on the road (23%).

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule