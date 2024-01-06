Saturday's contest that pits the No. 6 Baylor Bears (13-0) against the Houston Cougars (9-4) at Foster Pavilion has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-59 in favor of Baylor, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Cougars head into this contest following a 72-38 loss to Kansas State on Wednesday.

Houston vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Houston vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 80, Houston 59

Houston Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on December 20, the Cougars took down the Rice Owls (No. 100 in our computer rankings) by a score of 71-63.

Houston has two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Bears are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Houston has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (seven).

Houston 2023-24 Best Wins

71-63 at home over Rice (No. 100) on December 20

66-64 on the road over UTSA (No. 168) on December 14

99-61 at home over Air Force (No. 218) on November 10

106-74 at home over Grambling (No. 235) on November 19

86-53 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 247) on December 8

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65)

15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65) N'Yah Boyd: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)

10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55) Bria Patterson: 10 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

10 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Kamryn Jones: 5.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

5.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Maliyah Johnson: 10 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game, with a +134 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.8 points per game (61st in college basketball) and give up 65.5 per contest (210th in college basketball).

At home the Cougars are scoring 83 points per game, 23.5 more than they are averaging away (59.5).

Houston is allowing fewer points at home (63 per game) than away (71).

