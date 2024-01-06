Fred VanVleet and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 122-95 loss against the Timberwolves, VanVleet had seven points and eight assists.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for VanVleet, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.2 18.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.1 Assists 8.5 8.6 8.9 PRA -- 29.7 30.3 PR -- 21.1 21.4 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.1



Looking to bet on one or more of VanVleet's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 15.2% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.8 per contest.

VanVleet is averaging 7.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

VanVleet's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 105.1 possessions per game, while his Rockets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.4.

The Bucks are the 24th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 119.7 points per game.

The Bucks are the 20th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 44 rebounds per game.

Allowing 26.7 assists per contest, the Bucks are the 16th-ranked team in the league.

The Bucks are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Fred VanVleet vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2023 39 22 2 6 4 2 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.