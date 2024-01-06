El Paso County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in El Paso County, Texas today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
El Paso County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Santa Fe Preparatory School at El Paso Cathedral
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Gallup, NM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
