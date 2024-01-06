When the Dallas Stars take on the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Craig Smith score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Smith stats and insights

In four of 34 games this season, Smith has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

He has a 7.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 122 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents twice while averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:31 Home L 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:26 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 12:18 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 8:47 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 1 1 0 10:59 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:50 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:50 Home W 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:56 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:54 Home W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.