The Milwaukee Bucks (25-10) face the Houston Rockets (17-16) as 6.5-point favorites on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSWI.

Rockets vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 118 - Bucks 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 6.5)

Rockets (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-2.3)

Rockets (-2.3) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.6

The Rockets' .636 ATS win percentage (21-12-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bucks' .429 mark (15-20-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Milwaukee (8-12) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40%) than Houston (6-2) does as the underdog (75%).

Milwaukee and its opponents have exceeded the total 62.9% of the time this season (22 out of 35). That's more often than Houston and its opponents have (14 out of 33).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 25-9, a better tally than the Rockets have put up (8-14) as moneyline underdogs.

Rockets Performance Insights

The Rockets are 23rd in the league in points scored (112.5 per game) and second-best in points allowed (109.9).

Houston grabs 44.9 rebounds per game and give up 43.8 boards, ranking sixth and 19th, respectively, in the league.

With 25.2 assists per game, the Rockets are 24th in the league.

With 12.5 turnovers committed per game and 12.6 turnovers forced, Houston is eighth and 22nd in the NBA, respectively.

In 2023-24, the Rockets are 17th in the league in 3-point makes (12.5 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (37%).

