The Baylor Bears (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) face a fellow Big 12 team, the Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-5, 0-0 Big 12), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Baylor Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Baylor Players to Watch

Rayj Dennis: 13.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Ja'Kobe Walter: 15.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Yves Missi: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK Jalen Bridges: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Jayden Nunn: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Javon Small: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Eric Dailey Jr.: 9.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Quion Williams: 7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Garrison: 5.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

5.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Mike Marsh: 7.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison

Oklahoma State Rank Oklahoma State AVG Baylor AVG Baylor Rank 191st 74.7 Points Scored 88.4 9th 87th 66.8 Points Allowed 68.5 121st 159th 37.2 Rebounds 36.5 191st 211th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.8 61st 31st 9.7 3pt Made 9.6 35th 41st 16.7 Assists 16.7 41st 242nd 12.5 Turnovers 11.8 181st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.