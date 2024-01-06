The Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 0-0 Big 12) will try to build on a five-game home winning streak when taking on the Baylor Bears (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Gallagher-Iba Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Oklahoma State matchup in this article.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline Oklahoma State Moneyline FanDuel Baylor (-5.5) 148.5 -235 +190 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Baylor has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.

A total of nine out of the Bears' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.

Oklahoma State is 4-8-1 ATS this season.

Cowboys games have gone over the point total seven out of 13 times this year.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2800

+2800 Baylor is 11th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2800), much higher than its computer rankings (18th-best).

The Bears have experienced the 54th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +3000 at the start of the season to +2800.

Baylor has a 3.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

