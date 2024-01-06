The Houston Rockets, with Alperen Sengun, take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 122-95 loss versus the Timberwolves, Sengun put up 19 points.

Let's look at Sengun's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.5 25.4 Rebounds 8.5 8.9 8.8 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.8 PRA -- 35.5 39 PR -- 30.4 34.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Sengun's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 17.6% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.5 per contest.

The Rockets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 105.1 possessions per contest.

Giving up 119.7 points per contest, the Bucks are the 24th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Bucks are ranked 20th in the league, giving up 44 rebounds per game.

The Bucks allow 26.7 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Alperen Sengun vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2023 31 20 8 5 0 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.