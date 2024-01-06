The Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) are welcoming in the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) for a contest between WAC rivals at Teague Center, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Vaqueros' opponents have made.

In games Abilene Christian shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Wildcats are the 296th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vaqueros rank 241st.

The Wildcats put up just 3.2 fewer points per game (76.4) than the Vaqueros give up (79.6).

Abilene Christian has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 79.6 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison

Abilene Christian is posting 86.4 points per game at home. In away games, it is averaging 71.2 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Wildcats are surrendering 77.4 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 79.6.

Abilene Christian is sinking 5.6 treys per game with a 30.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is one fewer threes and 6.600000000000001% points worse than it is averaging when playing on the road (6.6, 36.7%).

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule