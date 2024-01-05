The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) hit the court against the Houston Rockets (17-15) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSN.

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSN

Space City Home Network and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 111 - Timberwolves 110

Rockets vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 3.5)

Rockets (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-0.8)

Rockets (-0.8) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.6

The Timberwolves have had less success against the spread than the Rockets this year, sporting an ATS record of 16-17-0, as opposed to the 21-11-0 mark of the Rockets.

Minnesota covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 44.4% of the time. That's less often than Houston covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (53.3%).

Houston and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 40.6% of the time this season (13 out of 32). That's less often than Minnesota and its opponents have (17 out of 33).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Rockets are 8-13, while the Timberwolves are 20-4 as moneyline favorites.

Rockets Performance Insights

On offense, the Rockets are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA (113 points per game). On defense, they are second-best (109.6 points allowed per game).

Houston is sixth in the league in rebounds per game (45.1) and 18th in rebounds allowed (43.6).

This season the Rockets are ranked 22nd in the NBA in assists at 25.4 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Houston is eighth in the NBA in committing them (12.5 per game). It is 22nd in forcing them (12.6 per game).

In 2023-24, the Rockets are 16th in the league in 3-point makes (12.6 per game) and 14th in 3-point percentage (37%).

