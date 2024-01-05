If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Taylor County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Taylor County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wylie High School at Lubbock High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX Conference: 5A - District 4

5A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Jim Ned High School at Grape Creek High School