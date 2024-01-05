If you live in Starr County, Texas and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Starr County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Leo Cigarroa High School at Rio Grande City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Rio Grande City, TX

Rio Grande City, TX Conference: 5A - District 30

5A - District 30 How to Stream: Watch Here

Port Isabel High School at Grulla High School