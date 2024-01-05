San Augustine County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in San Augustine County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
San Augustine County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Sabine High School at San Augustine High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: San Augustine, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
