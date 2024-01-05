Friday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Houston Rockets (17-15) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) at Toyota Center features the Rockets' Alperen Sengun and the Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns as players to watch.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, BSN

Rockets' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their most recent game, the Rockets beat the Nets 112-101. With 30 points, Sengun was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 30 8 4 3 1 0 Fred VanVleet 21 6 10 0 2 6 Jalen Green 14 8 4 0 0 3

Rockets vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun posts 21.5 points, 9.0 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, making 54.7% of shots from the field.

Fred VanVleet's numbers for the season are 17.5 points, 4.0 boards and 8.6 assists per contest, shooting 41.0% from the field and 40.3% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Green's numbers for the season are 17.4 points, 4.6 boards and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 40.5% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. puts up 13.3 points, 8.6 boards and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Dillon Brooks averages 13.6 points, 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the field and 40.8% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 25.5 9.1 5.2 1.6 0.5 0.5 Fred VanVleet 19.8 3.2 8.7 1.0 0.7 3.3 Jalen Green 16.5 4.7 3.2 0.8 0.3 2.7 Jabari Smith Jr. 13.7 7.1 0.7 0.4 0.9 1.6 Tari Eason 8.2 4.4 0.9 2.1 0.3 0.4

