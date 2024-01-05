Top Player Prop Bets for Rockets vs. Timberwolves on January 5, 2024
Player prop betting options for Anthony Edwards, Alperen Sengun and others are available in the Minnesota Timberwolves-Houston Rockets matchup at Toyota Center on Friday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).
Rockets vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Rockets vs Timberwolves Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets
Alperen Sengun Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|22.5 (Over: -106)
|8.5 (Over: -132)
|4.5 (Over: -122)
- The 22.5-point prop total for Sengun on Friday is 1.0 higher than his scoring average, which is 21.5.
- His rebounding average of 9.0 is lower than his over/under on Friday (8.5).
- Sengun averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Friday's over/under.
Fred VanVleet Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -111)
|3.5 (Over: -122)
|8.5 (Over: +104)
|2.5 (Over: -175)
- The 17.5 points Fred VanVleet has scored per game this season is 1.0 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (18.5).
- He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (4.0) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (3.5).
- VanVleet's season-long assist average -- 8.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Friday's assist over/under (8.5).
- VanVleet has averaged 3.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
Jalen Green Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -122)
|4.5 (Over: +114)
|2.5 (Over: -104)
|2.5 (Over: -120)
- Jalen Green's 17.4-point scoring average is 0.1 less than Friday's over/under.
- He has collected 4.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
- Green's assists average -- 3.1 -- is 0.6 higher than Friday's prop bet (2.5).
- He drains 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (Over: -118)
|5.5 (Over: +112)
|4.5 (Over: -128)
|2.5 (Over: -156)
- Edwards has put up 26.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.9 points fewer than Friday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (5.5).
- Edwards has averaged 5.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).
- Edwards has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
Karl-Anthony Towns Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -111)
|3.5 (Over: -122)
|8.5 (Over: +104)
|2.5 (Over: -175)
- Friday's over/under for Karl-Anthony Towns is 20.5. That's 0.9 less than his season average.
- He has averaged 9.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
- His 1.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his over/under on Friday.
