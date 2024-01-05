How to Watch the Rockets vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) hit the court against the Houston Rockets (17-15) on January 5, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Rockets vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Rockets vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.
- This season, Houston has a 10-10 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Rockets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 27th.
- The Rockets put up an average of 113 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 107.8 the Timberwolves give up.
- Houston has put together a 10-10 record in games it scores more than 107.8 points.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Rockets score 114.8 points per game, 4.3 more than away (110.5). Defensively they concede 105.3 points per game at home, 10.5 less than away (115.8).
- At home Houston is conceding 105.3 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than it is away (115.8).
- The Rockets collect 1.3 fewer assists per game at home (24.9) than on the road (26.2).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
|Tari Eason
|Questionable
|Leg
|Dillon Brooks
|Out
|Oblique
