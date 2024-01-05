The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) hit the court against the Houston Rockets (17-15) on January 5, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rockets vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.

This season, Houston has a 10-10 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Rockets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 27th.

The Rockets put up an average of 113 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 107.8 the Timberwolves give up.

Houston has put together a 10-10 record in games it scores more than 107.8 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Rockets score 114.8 points per game, 4.3 more than away (110.5). Defensively they concede 105.3 points per game at home, 10.5 less than away (115.8).

The Rockets collect 1.3 fewer assists per game at home (24.9) than on the road (26.2).

