Rockets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSN

Space City Home Network and BSN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Timberwolves Moneyline Rockets Moneyline BetMGM Timberwolves (-3.5) 218.5 -165 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Timberwolves (-3.5) 219 -166 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game with a +165 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.8 points per game (24th in the NBA) and allow 107.8 per outing (first in the league).

The Rockets' +111 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.0 points per game (22nd in NBA) while giving up 109.6 per contest (second in league).

These two teams rack up a combined 225.8 points per game, 7.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams allow a combined 217.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Minnesota has compiled a 16-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Houston is 21-11-0 ATS this season.

Rockets and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +12500 +8000 - Timberwolves +1800 +900 -

