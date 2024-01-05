Montgomery County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Montgomery County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Montgomery County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Porter High School at Friendswood High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Friendswood, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Splendora High School at Hardin-Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Sour Lake, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caney Creek High School at New Caney High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: New Caney, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Briarwood School at Lifestyle Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Conroe, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
S & S Consolidated High School at Boyd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Boyd, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Baptist School at Founders Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Spring, TX
- Conference: 1A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
