The Portland Trail Blazers (9-24) visit the Dallas Mavericks (20-15) after losing six straight road games. The Mavericks are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup has a point total of 236.5.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -8.5 236.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 236.5 points 19 times.

Dallas has had an average of 235.9 points in its games this season, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Mavericks' ATS record is 19-16-0 this season.

Dallas has been the favorite in 22 games this season and won 16 (72.7%) of those contests.

Dallas has been at least a -400 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The Mavericks have a 80% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 19 54.3% 118.5 226.9 117.4 232.7 234.4 Trail Blazers 6 18.2% 108.4 226.9 115.3 232.7 226.6

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

The Mavericks have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over their last 10 contests.

In the Mavericks' past 10 games, they have hit the over twice.

Dallas has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered seven times in 16 games when playing at home, and it has covered 12 times in 19 games on the road.

The 118.5 points per game the Mavericks score are only 3.2 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (115.3).

Dallas has a 16-5 record against the spread and an 18-3 record overall when scoring more than 115.3 points.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Mavericks and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 19-16 3-1 20-15 Trail Blazers 15-18 8-9 15-18

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Mavericks Trail Blazers 118.5 Points Scored (PG) 108.4 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 16-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 18-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 117.4 Points Allowed (PG) 115.3 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 5-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-9 5-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-13

