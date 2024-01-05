The Portland Trail Blazers (9-24) will visit the Dallas Mavericks (20-15) after losing six consecutive road games. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

BSSW and ROOT Sports NW Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-10.5) 237.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Mavericks' +38 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 118.5 points per game (seventh in the NBA) while allowing 117.4 per contest (22nd in the league).

The Trail Blazers put up 108.4 points per game (29th in league) while allowing 115.3 per outing (18th in NBA). They have a -229 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.9 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 226.9 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 232.7 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Dallas has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Portland has compiled a 15-18-0 ATS record so far this season.

Mavericks and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +3000 +1300 - Trail Blazers +100000 +20000 -

