Kent County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Kent County, Texas is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Kent County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sweetwater High School at Jayton High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Jayton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
