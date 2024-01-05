Ellis County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Ellis County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ellis County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Life High School Waxahachie at James Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinidad High School at Milford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Milford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at Waxahachie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Waxahachie, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School - Burleson at Midlothian High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.