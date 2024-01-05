Coryell County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
If you reside in Coryell County, Texas and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coryell County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sidney High School at Evant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Evant, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.