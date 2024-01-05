Alperen Sengun and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be facing off versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sengun, in his most recent game (January 3 win against the Nets), put up 30 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Below, we break down Sengun's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.5 25.5 Rebounds 8.5 9.0 9.1 Assists 4.5 5.2 5.2 PRA -- 35.7 39.8 PR -- 30.5 34.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Sengun's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 17.6% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.5 per contest.

The Rockets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.3. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves are the best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 107.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Timberwolves have conceded 40.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them third in the NBA.

Conceding 24.7 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Alperen Sengun vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 35 21 7 7 1 0 0 1/21/2023 37 19 16 7 1 3 1 1/8/2023 35 18 8 2 0 1 0 11/5/2022 20 17 7 5 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.