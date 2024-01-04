Thursday's game that pits the New Mexico State Aggies (6-9, 0-0 CUSA) versus the UTEP Miners (8-6, 0-0 CUSA) at Pan American Center is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-70 in favor of New Mexico State. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 4.

There is no line set for the game.

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Pan American Center

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico State 72, UTEP 70

Spread & Total Prediction for UTEP vs. New Mexico State

Computer Predicted Spread: New Mexico State (-1.7)

New Mexico State (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

New Mexico State has a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to UTEP, who is 3-8-0 ATS. The Aggies have a 6-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Miners have a record of 4-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. New Mexico State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall over the past 10 games. UTEP has gone 2-8 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.

UTEP Performance Insights

The Miners have a +97 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 76.7 points per game, 145th in college basketball, and are giving up 69.8 per contest to rank 144th in college basketball.

UTEP records 35.3 rebounds per game (237th in college basketball) while conceding 34.1 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.2 boards per game.

UTEP connects on 5.1 three-pointers per game (341st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.9. It shoots 28.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.3%.

UTEP has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (319th in college basketball), 3.7 fewer than the 17.5 it forces (fourth in college basketball).

