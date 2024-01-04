Thursday's contest that pits the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (8-5) against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-10) at William R. Johnson Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-62 in favor of SFA, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on January 4.

The Vaqueros head into this game following a 66-58 victory over Sam Houston on Saturday.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 75, UT Rio Grande Valley 62

Other WAC Predictions

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule Analysis

Against the Sam Houston Bearkats on December 30, the Vaqueros picked up their best win of the season, a 66-58 road victory.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Ladyjacks are 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, UT Rio Grande Valley is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.

UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders

Kade Hackerott: 10.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 33.9 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

10.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 33.9 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Iyana Dorsey: 16.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (15-for-71)

16.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (15-for-71) Charlotte O'Keefe: 8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Arianna Sturdivant: 8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)

8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51) Mele Kailahi: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros have a -158 scoring differential, falling short by 14.3 points per game. They're putting up 57.3 points per game, 310th in college basketball, and are giving up 71.6 per contest to rank 307th in college basketball.

The Vaqueros are scoring more points at home (59 per game) than away (55.8).

At home, UT Rio Grande Valley allows 74 points per game. On the road, it gives up 69.7.

