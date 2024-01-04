The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when they visit the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

The Vaqueros are shooting 42.3% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 39.6% the 'Jacks' opponents have shot this season.

UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 4-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.

The Vaqueros are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 'Jacks sit at 54th.

The Vaqueros average 5.6 more points per game (73.7) than the 'Jacks allow (68.1).

UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 68.1 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

At home UT Rio Grande Valley is scoring 84.8 points per game, 16.8 more than it is averaging on the road (68.0).

At home, the Vaqueros give up 74.2 points per game. On the road, they concede 81.4.

UT Rio Grande Valley knocks down more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than on the road (4.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.4%) than on the road (28.6%).

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule