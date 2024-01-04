How to Watch UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when they visit the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights
- The Vaqueros are shooting 42.3% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 39.6% the 'Jacks' opponents have shot this season.
- UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 4-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
- The Vaqueros are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 'Jacks sit at 54th.
- The Vaqueros average 5.6 more points per game (73.7) than the 'Jacks allow (68.1).
- UT Rio Grande Valley has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 68.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison
- At home UT Rio Grande Valley is scoring 84.8 points per game, 16.8 more than it is averaging on the road (68.0).
- At home, the Vaqueros give up 74.2 points per game. On the road, they concede 81.4.
- UT Rio Grande Valley knocks down more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than on the road (4.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.4%) than on the road (28.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|L 86-76
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/18/2023
|@ Chicago State
|L 78-68
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Incarnate Word
|W 77-74
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/4/2024
|SFA
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
|1/11/2024
|Seattle U
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.