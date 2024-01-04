Thursday's game between the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) and UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) matching up at UTRGV Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 79-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of SFA, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on January 4.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Edinburg, Texas

Edinburg, Texas Venue: UTRGV Fieldhouse

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 79, UT Rio Grande Valley 67

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Rio Grande Valley vs. SFA

Computer Predicted Spread: SFA (-11.3)

SFA (-11.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-6-0 against the spread this season compared to SFA's 5-6-0 ATS record. A total of five out of the Vaqueros' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the 'Jacks' games have gone over. UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its last 10 contests, while SFA has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros' -71 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.7 points per game (213th in college basketball) while giving up 79.2 per outing (339th in college basketball).

UT Rio Grande Valley grabs 35.0 rebounds per game (248th in college basketball) while conceding 40.2 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.2 boards per game.

UT Rio Grande Valley knocks down 5.0 three-pointers per game (345th in college basketball), 2.2 fewer than its opponents (7.2).

The Vaqueros' 87.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 317th in college basketball, and the 93.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 268th in college basketball.

UT Rio Grande Valley has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.2 (334th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.4 (19th in college basketball).

