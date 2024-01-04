The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-5) welcome in the Texas State Bobcats (9-4) after winning five home games in a row. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
Texas State vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bobcats score an average of 68.8 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 70.7 the Mountaineers give up.
  • Texas State has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 70.7 points.
  • Appalachian State's record is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 68.8 points.
  • The 70.4 points per game the Mountaineers record are 12.3 more points than the Bobcats give up (58.1).
  • When Appalachian State puts up more than 58.1 points, it is 7-3.
  • Texas State is 8-4 when allowing fewer than 70.4 points.
  • The Mountaineers are making 38.2% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bobcats allow to opponents (40.5%).
  • The Bobcats' 40.7 shooting percentage is 2.9 lower than the Mountaineers have conceded.

Texas State Leaders

  • Ja'Niah Henson: 13.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (24-for-55)
  • Jaylin Foster: 8.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)
  • Tiffany Tullis: 8.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 45.9 FG%
  • Timia Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
  • Gara Beth Self: 6.2 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

Texas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Chicago State W 84-76 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/20/2023 Alabama A&M W 63-52 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/30/2023 Georgia Southern L 70-69 Strahan Arena
1/4/2024 @ Appalachian State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
1/6/2024 @ Georgia State - Georgia State Convocation Center
1/11/2024 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena

