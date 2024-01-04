Texas State vs. Appalachian State January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Texas State Bobcats (9-3) meet a fellow Sun Belt team, the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET.
Texas State vs. Appalachian State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Texas State Players to Watch
- Ja'Niah Henson: 13.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylin Foster: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tiffany Tullis: 8.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Timia Jefferson: 12 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julia Coleman: 5.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Appalachian State Players to Watch
- Faith Alston: 18.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rylan Moffitt: 7.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Alexis Black: 7.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mariah Frazier: 4.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
