The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) will attempt to snap a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Strahan Arena. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Texas State (-9.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas State (-9.5) 141.5 -550 +390 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Texas State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Bobcats games have hit the over four out of 11 times this season.

Coastal Carolina has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this year.

The Chanticleers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 10 times this year.

