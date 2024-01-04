The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions' (5-5) Southland schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the New Orleans Privateers (3-8) at Lakefront Arena. It tips at 7:30 PM ET.

Texas A&M-Commerce Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. New Orleans Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions score an average of 69.0 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 70.4 the Privateers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 70.4 points, Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-1.
  • New Orleans has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.0 points.
  • The Privateers record 19.5 fewer points per game (56.5) than the Lions allow (76.0).
  • When Texas A&M-Commerce gives up fewer than 56.5 points, it is 2-0.
  • The Privateers are making 32.5% of their shots from the field, 8.9% lower than the Lions concede to opponents (41.4%).
  • The Lions make 37.1% of their shots from the field, 5.1% lower than the Privateers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

  • Mia Deck: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 28.8 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (11-for-47)
  • Mary Delgado: 13.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)
  • Jordyn Newsome: 11.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53)
  • Dorian Norris: 7.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
  • Ahmya Boyce: 9.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Southern Utah W 73-67 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
12/8/2023 Houston L 86-53 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
12/31/2023 @ Texas A&M L 87-63 Reed Arena
1/4/2024 @ New Orleans - Lakefront Arena
1/6/2024 McNeese - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
1/11/2024 Incarnate Word - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

