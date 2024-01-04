Thursday's game between the UT Arlington Mavericks (4-8) and the Tarleton State Texans (4-7) at College Park Center has a projected final score of 69-66 based on our computer prediction, with UT Arlington securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on January 4.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Texans secured a 52-40 win over Texas Southern.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Arlington 69, Tarleton State 66

Other WAC Predictions

Tarleton State Schedule Analysis

Against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros on December 2, the Texans captured their best win of the season, a 72-66 road victory.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Mavericks are 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 23rd-most losses.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Tarleton State is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 44th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tarleton State 2023-24 Best Wins

72-66 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 284) on December 2

52-40 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 346) on December 30

88-64 on the road over McNeese (No. 358) on December 16

Tarleton State Leaders

Elise Turrubiates: 8.4 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)

8.4 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6) Teresa Da Silva: 10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38 FG%, 34 3PT% (16-for-47)

10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38 FG%, 34 3PT% (16-for-47) Faith Acker: 12.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 45.6 FG%

12.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 BLK, 45.6 FG% Jakoriah Long: 9.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

9.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20) Tyler Jackson: 6 PTS, 28.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

Tarleton State Performance Insights

The Texans are outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game, with a +48 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.2 points per game (201st in college basketball) and give up 60.8 per contest (106th in college basketball).

At home the Texans are scoring 69.3 points per game, 6.4 more than they are averaging away (62.9).

At home, Tarleton State concedes 59.8 points per game. Away, it concedes 61.4.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.