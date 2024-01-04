The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7, 1-1 WAC) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Tarleton State Texans (9-4, 2-0 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wisdom Gym. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tarleton State vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas TV: ESPN+

Tarleton State Stats Insights

The Texans are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

In games Tarleton State shoots better than 43.1% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Texans are the 209th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mavericks rank 75th.

The Texans average just 2.3 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Mavericks allow (73.2).

Tarleton State has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 73.2 points.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

Tarleton State puts up 81.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 64.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 17.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Texans have played better in home games this season, ceding 59 points per game, compared to 71.3 away from home.

In home games, Tarleton State is averaging 0.4 more threes per game (4.4) than in road games (4). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (26.5%) compared to on the road (25%).

Tarleton State Upcoming Schedule