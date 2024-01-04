The Colorado Avalanche (24-11-3) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they square off against the Dallas Stars (22-10-4) on the road on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW.

The Stars are 7-2-1 in their past 10 games, totaling 42 goals while giving up 30 in that period. On 28 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (17.9%).

Here is our prediction for who will secure the victory in Thursday's matchup.

Stars vs. Avalanche Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final score of Stars 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-130)

Stars (-130) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Avalanche (+1.5)

Stars vs Avalanche Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 7-4-11 in overtime matchups as part of a 22-10-4 overall record.

Dallas has 25 points (11-4-3) in the 18 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The five times this season the Stars ended a game with only one goal, they went 1-3-1 (three points).

Dallas has taken three points from the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-1-1 record).

The Stars are 20-4-2 in the 26 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 42 points).

In the 10 games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 8-2-0 to register 16 points.

When it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 13-7-1 (27 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 9-3-3 to register 21 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Avalanche AVG Avalanche Rank 4th 3.58 Goals Scored 3.63 2nd 16th 3.06 Goals Allowed 3 13th 16th 30.6 Shots 32 10th 15th 30.1 Shots Allowed 28.7 5th 14th 22.12% Power Play % 24.48% 8th 3rd 85.34% Penalty Kill % 83.21% 8th

Stars vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

