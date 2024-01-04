Thursday's AAC slate includes the SMU Mustangs (6-5) facing the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-6) at 8:00 PM ET.

SMU vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

SMU Players to Watch

Tiara Young: 18.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Tamia Jones: 10.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 10.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK Chantae Embry: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK TK Pitts: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Janeta Rozentale: 10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jada Moore: 11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Mya Perry: 12.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Rose Caverly: 3.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

