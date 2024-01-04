Thursday's game between the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-9, 0-2 WAC) at UTRGV Fieldhouse should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-67, heavily favoring SFA to come out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on January 4.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 79, UT Rio Grande Valley 67

Spread & Total Prediction for SFA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: SFA (-11.3)

SFA (-11.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-6-0 against the spread this season compared to SFA's 5-6-0 ATS record. The Vaqueros have hit the over in five games, while 'Jacks games have gone over six times. UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its past 10 contests, while SFA has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

SFA Performance Insights

The 'Jacks put up 78.1 points per game (106th in college basketball) while giving up 68.1 per contest (113th in college basketball). They have a +130 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10 points per game.

The 39.2 rebounds per game SFA accumulates rank 77th in the country, 6.9 more than the 32.3 its opponents record.

SFA makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (262nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

SFA forces 17.5 turnovers per game (fourth in college basketball) while committing 17.6 (363rd in college basketball).

