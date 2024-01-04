On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars go head to head against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Sam Steel going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Steel stats and insights

Steel has scored in three of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.

Steel has zero points on the power play.

Steel's shooting percentage is 8.1%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Steel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:35 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 16:09 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:53 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:36 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:42 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:48 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:06 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:26 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 13:23 Home W 6-3

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.