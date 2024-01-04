The Dallas Stars, including Roope Hintz, are in action Thursday versus the Colorado Avalanche at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hintz are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Roope Hintz vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Hintz has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 16:09 on the ice per game.

In 11 of 34 games this season, Hintz has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Hintz has a point in 22 games this year (out of 34), including multiple points eight times.

Hintz has an assist in 14 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Hintz's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hintz has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hintz Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 114 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +24 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 34 Games 5 33 Points 3 15 Goals 0 18 Assists 3

