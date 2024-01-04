Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and others in the Denver Nuggets-Golden State Warriors matchup at Chase Center on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -120) 12.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: +112) 0.5 (Over: -147)
  • The 25.7 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 0.2 more than his prop total set for Thursday (25.5).
  • His per-game rebound average -- 12.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (12.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 9.1 assists per game this season, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Thursday (9.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
16.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: -139)
  • The 16.5-point prop bet for Michael Porter Jr. on Thursday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average (16.3).
  • He averages 1.0 more rebound than his prop bet Thursday of 6.5.
  • His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST
14.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -164)
  • Aaron Gordon is averaging 13.4 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.1 lower than Thursday's prop total.
  • He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 6.5).
  • Gordon averages 3.3 assists, 0.8 more than Thursday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: -159) 4.5 (Over: -108)
  • The 27.6 points Curry scores per game are 0.1 more than his prop total on Thursday.
  • He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 3.5).
  • Curry averages 4.6 assists, 0.1 more than Thursday's over/under.
  • Curry averages 4.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Thursday.

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB 3PM
15.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: -156)
  • The 16.7 points Klay Thompson has scored per game this season is 1.2 more than his prop bet over/under set for Thursday (15.5).
  • He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (3.7) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (2.5).
  • Thompson's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

