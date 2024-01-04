The Wichita State Shockers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) battle the North Texas Mean Green (7-5, 0-0 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN2.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wichita State vs. North Texas matchup.

North Texas vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Texas vs. Wichita State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wichita State Moneyline North Texas Moneyline BetMGM Wichita State (-1.5) 131.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wichita State (-1.5) 132.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Texas vs. Wichita State Betting Trends

North Texas has compiled a 5-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The Mean Green have covered the spread once this season (1-2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Wichita State is 4-8-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Shockers' 12 games have gone over the point total.

North Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Oddsmakers have made the Mean Green's national championship odds the same now (+50000) compared to the start of the season (+50000).

North Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.